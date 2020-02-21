(Lincoln) -- Nebraska lawmakers are still trying to hash out a bill bringing property tax relief, and changing the state's school funding formula.
Debate on LB 974 continues in the Nebraska Unicameral. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, State Senator Julie Slama says the bill would make changes in ag land, residential and commercial property valuations.
"Components of the bill include taking ag land valuations from 75% down to 55%," said Slama, "and also residential and commercial property valuations from 100% to just below 90%."
Perhaps the most controversial component involves changes to the state's existing school aid formula.
"For our schools, we're offering dollar-for-dollar state aid in the first few years of that transition," she said. "In addition, we're offering per-student funding for all schools in our state--regardless of size. Right now, we have the overwhelming majority of our schools, which do not receive equalization aid. This would ensure every school district in the state--no matter how small--can get a dependable source of funding from the state for education."
The Syracuse Republican believes the bill would benefit the state's smaller districts.
"According to the numbers I've seen," said Slama, "we would see funding remain about the same. We would have a great increase in state aid, but that would be offset by lower property tax collections. So, the schools for the most part would break out about even."
School administrators and education supporters across Nebraska have spoken out against the bill. But, Slama rejects comments that the new formula would hurt the state's public schools.
"I think right now, there's some scare tactics being used by education groups," she said, "claiming that 974 would somehow cause the utter destruction of the public school system. That is absolutely not the case. So, I would anyone who has a concern on that front to please reach out to my office."
Three of the required six hours of debate took place this week. The bill's sponsor, State Senator Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, must demonstrate she has enough votes for cloture--thus ending a filibuster. Slama expects the second three hours of debate to take place in the next two weeks. You can hear the full interview with Julie Slama on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.