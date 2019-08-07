(Clarinda) — Both the prosecution and defense have finished presenting their cases in a Page County murder trial.
After calling 15 total witnesses to the stand over a two-day period, prosectors rested their case. The defense rested without calling a witness. State prosecutors claim 34-year-old Toby Lee McCunn of Red Oak shot and killed 33-year-old Joshua Lyle Jordan of Shenandoah on April 22nd at 901 Manti Road. On day two, prosecutors called several witnesses from the State Criminalistics Laboratory and the State Medical Examiners Office to go through the crime scene and other details of the case. The final witness called to the stand was the lead investigator in the case from the Division of Criminal Investigation, Phillip Kennedy. Kennedy says he interviewed McCunn in the hospital after he was taken into custody on April 22nd. He says McCunn had been looking for Jordan for a number of weeks to recover some stolen property.
"He stated multiple times that he was obsessed," said Kennedy. "He told me that this process had consumed his life and that he had compiled what he called a suspect list and was going down it finding people who had his things."
Kennedy says McCunn told investigators he would pose as law enforcement at people’s houses and use a strobe flashlight in an attempt to regain his property.
"He stated that his family was trying to talk him down or talk him out of continuing this process, that it wasn't worth it," said Kennedy. "He made the comment that Josh avoiding him made him want to find him all the more."
The defense argues that when the shooting occurred, McCunn acted in self-defense and that Jordan initiated the shootout. Kennedy says McCunn told investigators that he went to 901 Manti Road unarmed that morning.
"He claimed that Josh's hands were moving down towards his waist and that he began strobing Josh with his flashlight," said Kennedy. "He said Josh reached down one hand to his waist and one hand to his backside and pulled out two firearms. During which, he fumbled with one and dropped it -- (McCunn) referred to it as the black handgun. It was at this time that he told me he threw himself to the floor on his knees and retrieved the black handgun."
Kennedy says that’s when the shootout began.
"He claimed that shots were being fired," said Kennedy. "He claimed that he had made his way behind a counter, reached up with the firearm over the counter and nothing happened. So, he pulled the gun back down, realized the safety was on, removed the safety, raised the firearm back up over the counter and began returning fire."
State Criminalistics experts confirmed the shell casings and bullets found at the scene were fired from both a 9 millimeter handgun and a .22-caliber revolver. On Thursday, both sides will be given an opportunity to make closing arguments to the jury before deliberations begin. If convicted, McCunn faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.