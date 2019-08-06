(Clarinda) — The jury trial in an April Shenandoah murder is underway.
Toby McCunn of Red Oak pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in May. Authorities allege McCunn shot and killed 33-year-old Joshua Lyle Jordan of Shenandoah in the early morning hours of April 22nd at 901 Manti Road. In his opening statement, State Assistant Attorney General Doug Hammerand says McCunn obsessed over and sought out Jordan several times over a two-month period.
"The evidence will show that Josh Jordan died from being shot," said Hammerand. "It will also show that the defendant had malice towards Josh, that the defendant deliberately, willfully and premeditatedly with a specific intent shot and killed Josh. The evidence will show that the defendant did not act in self-defense. The evidence will show he was actually hunting him down. He had him lured over there, he had a gun pointed at him. That wasn't self-defense."
Hammerand says the dispute between the two men allegedly began over the winter and involved some stolen property.
"The defendant had a friend that was going to try and raise some money," said Hammerand. "He took some of the defendant's property and sold it to raise money, but it fell through. The defendant wanted his property back, but people paid money for the property and wanted their money. The defendant was pursuing Josh Jordan."
Defense Attorney Andrew Munger argues McCunn acted in self-defense when he shot Jordan. He urged the jury to only consider the facts on the day Jordan was killed when determining if McCunn’s actions were warranted.
"Members of the jury, you are going to hear a lot of extra information in this case," said Munger. "You're going to hear -- as the State said -- that Toby was obsessed. I submit to you that if you listen to the evidence that morning of April 22nd, understanding all the circumstances surrounding the event of April 22nd that morning, that when you go back to the jury room at the close of evidence, you should find Toby McCunn not guilty based on the theory of self-defense."
April 22nd was not the first time the two men had encountered each other. Prosecutors say the men had at least two other encounters leading up to the April 22nd incident. Munger says McCunn had a legitimate fear for his life following a March incident in Shenandoah, where the two men were allegedly involved in an altercation.
"Josh Jordan pulls out his .22-revolver and points it at the head of Toby McCunn and fires a shot into the wall," said Munger. "No police report was filed involving a gunshot that night. Witnesses were hesitant to come forward because Josh Jordan fired a shot into the wall and said to Toby McCunn 'the next one's going to count.'"
Prosecutors outlined another incident that allegedly occurred on April 21st at another residence that ended without a fight. On April 22nd, Hammerand says McCunn had a friend lure Jordan to 901 Manti Road with the intent of killing him.
"The defendant fired five times," said Hammerand. "Two of them hit Josh. One went through his lung, his heart and exited his body. Another one went through his back and came out of his shoulder. Josh eventually fell to the ground and was laying on the ground. Before Josh fell to the ground, he was able to get his revolver out and fire off some rounds. He did hit the defendant in the leg."
Munger says, however, prosecutors cannot say who fired first and that McCunn was shot in the leg during the altercation that left Jordan dead.
"The evidence will show there were six .22-caliber bullets and/or bullet fragments that were recovered from the scene," said Munger. "The shootout occurred. The law does not require defection and Toby McCunn left the premises. He had just been through a traumatic event. I submit to you that it would be a tragic event for anyone in Toby's position."
The state disputes McCunn’s claim of self-defense. Hammerand points to a conversation that allegedly took place after McCunn left the scene.
"The defendant never said that he had shot Josh," said Hammerand. "He never said anything about self-defense. He didn't want to go to the hospital."
Tuesday featured nine witnesses called by the prosecution, ranging from law enforcement and first responders to an eyewitness to the shootout and several others who had contact with McCunn leading up to the incident. More witnesses for the prosecution are expected to testify Wednesday as the trial continues.