(KMAland) -- With schools closed and routines changed, a psychiatrist says structure will help your children cope with difficult times.
Dr. Ryan Edwards is a psychiatrist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine. He says stress can manifest differently in children than it will in adults.
"Adults might describe a lot of worries and fears, whereas children -- depending upon their developmental age and developmental level -- might show different signs," said Edwards.
Edwards says younger children could become clingy, while teenagers will tend to isolate or act out.
"If those symptoms last beyond two-to-four weeks or if they are so severe where the child isn't functioning or makes the child potentially unsafe or if you see these signs of stress come up after the crisis has passed, those are all indications that maybe we need to get some professional help," said Edwards.
With schools in KMAland being closed for a large period of time, Edwards says setting a schedule that's similar to a school day will help children manage stress.
"If the kids are used to waking up at 7:30 a.m. to go to school, keep that structure and schedule," said Edwards. "Try to fill their day -- what would have normally been a school day -- with varied educational activities and then a clear break at the end of the day when those are finished. Then use other activities to keep the children engaged and focused on family."
In addition to school work, Edwards says it's important to maintain a routine of family activities, as much as possible.
"If kids are used to going to see grandma every other weekend, try to maintain that level of contact," said Edwards. "Of course, it won't be going out to see grandma, but it may be through video conferencing. Those little things that maintain that structure will be critical."
Additionally, Edwards says children can pick up on cues of stress from their parents. He suggests parents try to compartmentalize their stress as best they can.
"Set time aside for worry," said Edwards. "Set time aside for anxiety with the parents. Them being able to do so in a setting that is perhaps away from their children. At the same time -- especially during circumstances like this when kids are home and we are quarantined -- set time aside each day to focus just on the child. Preferably, just one child with one parent or both parents, where it's all about the child. Even if it's just 15 minutes per day, every day."
More information about managing stress and anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.