(Sidney) -- Despite a nationwide push to reopen businesses and other entities, a KMAland health official urges residents not to let their guard down on coronavirus.
Earlier this week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that restaurants, fitness centers and retail businesses in 77 counties--including most of southwest Iowa--would be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity Friday. Additionally, Reynolds says churches and other spiritual gatherings will be allowed starting Friday, but will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Jamie Behrends is agency director for Fremont County Public Health. Behrends tells KMA News she has no problem with the governor's updated public health measures--as long as people stay safe.
"I think the governor certainly has some experts that are helping her determine if this is the right thing for the state at this time," said Behrends. "But, I really believe that as long as people practice their social distancing, and they practice all the guidelines listed in the proclamation, that we can still be safe, and still protect the vulnerable population."
While no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Fremont County, Behrends advises residents to continue practicing social distancing.
"As the governor stated all along, the community spread is assumed," she said. "Just because we don't have any confirmed cases, doesn't mean it's not out there. It just means that there hasn't been anybody that our medical providers have deemed necessary to test. So, somebody might call and say 'I'm having these symptoms,' and the medical provider might say, 'well, we need to isolate you at home,' or something--so, they might not get a test. Even though we have no cases, I don't want people to slack on the guidelines we've put out there. You just never know."
Behrends adds that an acute shortage of personal protective equipment--or PPE--remains in the state. She says that's a particular concern, considering the governor recently lifted the prohibition on elective surgeries.
"Our local communities, our hospitals and everything, are evaluating whether or not they have the PPE to start doing that," said Behrends, "and safely keep a reserve, just in case we start to have that coronavirus outbreak in our area."
Behrends also advises residents to use caution in cleaning homemade masks.
"As long as you're laundering them, you know, as you would your typical laundry," she said, "and make sure you're drying them on high heat, there shouldn't be any issues with that. What we are seeing just personally in our office with some of the things is that those handmade masks and things like that, they may not do so well after they've been laundered a few times. We don't want you to use anything that's falling apart, or anything like that."
Behrends adds her office and Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius continue to gather PPE for health care workers and other entities in the county. Anyone wishing to donate PPE should contact Behrend's office at 712-374-2685, or Fremont County Emergency Management at 712-374-3054. Also, information regarding reopening businesses, restaurants, farmers markets and churches is included here: