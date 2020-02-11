(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are considering entering into a lease agreement for the American Legion Golf Course and Pro Shop.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for February 25th at 6 p.m. on the proposed agreement between the city and American Legion Country Club, and the legion’s War Memorial Trust. Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer told the council the legion’s golf committee approached the city, asking for assistance with the golf course’s operations.
“You know, it’s an absolute draw to town,” said Tiemeyer. “It’s our biggest tourist attraction in town. We just want to make sure that it’s going to continue to run, and continue to be open. We’ve been in a lot of discussions on opening it up to the public, and just getting the full benefits out to the community.”
Ernie Aust is a member of the War Memorial Trust Board of Trustees. Established in the 1940’s as a tax-exempt entity, the War Memorial Trust currently operates both the golf course and the country club building. Aust says he appreciates the city’s interest in the golf course’s operations.
“We’ve talked about expanding the activities, and that sort of thing,” said Aust. “It really seems really appropriate that it becomes part of the city of Shenandoah’s park and recreation development. You have the swimming pool, the tennis programs, the golf course. You get that packaged all together to make it more accessible to the public, and more identifiable. The objective is to add more use and more activity associated with the golf course.”
The country club facility, itself, would not be included in the lease. In other business, the council set a public hearing on the city’s fiscal 2021 budget for February 25th at 6 p.m. In other business Tuesday night, the council…
---tabled action on receiving bids and awarding contracts for construction of the six-unit T-hangar project at Shenandoah Regional Airport. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News all four bids came in over the project’s budget. Council members took action following a public hearing on plans, specifications and bids for the hangar and hangar taxi lanes.
---approved the maximum property tax dollars and maximum levy for the city for fiscal year 2021.
---approved the city of city-owned property located at 1204 West Lowell Avenue to Brian Palmer totaling $500, and set a public hearing on the sale for February 25th at 6 p.m.
---re-appointed Leon McEnaney and Charles Hall to the city’s cemetery board.
---approved the State Auditor for the city’s fiscal year 2020 audit.