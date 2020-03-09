(Shenandoah) -- Another public hearing is in store for the Shenandoah City Council Tuesday night.
At its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall, the council holds a public hearing on the sale of city-owned property between 1009-to-1101 South Elm Street to Cody and Megan Rice for $1,000. Shenandoah City Administrator A. J. Lyman tells KMA News it's property that was supposed to be a road--but never got that far.
"It was originally slated to be a road that was never put in there," said Lyman. "I believe the property owners have been mowing it for the past 40-to-50 years, so they approached us about actually having it."
Council members will also set public hearings for its next meeting March 28th on the issuance of general obligation loan notes for the Veterans Administration's new Community Based Outpatient Clinic--or CBOC--as well as a development agreement with the company awarded the project's construction contract. Plans call for the facility's construction on land located near Shenandoah Medical Center.
"In all of our discussions that we've had," said Lyman, "any of the funds that would go towards the CBOC would be related more to what I would call the infrastructure--parking lots, sewer lines, water lines--things like that, not to the building of the physical structure, itself."
Other public hearings planned for the 28th concern using Tax Incremental Financing--or TIF---for two other projects. Lyman says one involves rail line installation associated with Green Plains' expansion.
"With Green Plains opening their new facility soon," he said. "They're going to have a lot more rail traffic. But at the same time, I'm sure everybody has seen the railcars of windmill parts coming through town. So, in order to have more capacity, and ensure that both of those operations can continue to coexist, Green Plains has asked that we put in a spur line there. I believe the land just to the south of them is being used by about four or five different states in the area to stage all of the wind mill parts coming in and out of there."
Lyman says another TIF project involves planned renovations at Legacy 3 Theater.
"Mostly maintenance and repair of the roof, and the HVAC system," he said. "Then, we have some interior work that needs to be done, and we're going to upgrade the seating in there as well--go to those more recycliner-style seats."
Also on the agenda: discussion regarding Shenandoah's upcoming citywide cleanup event, the annual e-cycling event with Shenandoah's Pella and Eaton plants, and an upcoming retirement.