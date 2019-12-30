(KMAland) -- In her final message before retiring, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Human Science Specialist Kim Brantner urges us to find purpose, especially during the holidays.
"Purpose is the number one factor in living a fulfilled life," Brantner said, "It means being intentional about living out our unique purpose through our social, financial and community connections."
Branter states that there are multiple ways to express purpose.
"You can express your sense of purpose through a job or career," Brantner said, "Volunteer roles and other things in a community. When we use our natural talents and skills for things we're good at and love to do, we bring the gift of joy and happiness to others as well as ourselves."
Brantner also notes that being intentional about things, doing energizing activities as well as investing time, money and other resources into things that fulfill your purpose are vital, too.