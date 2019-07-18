(KMAland) -- RAGBRAI begins this weekend with thousands of bicyclists starting their trek across Iowa in KMAland.
The Des Moines Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa for 2019 begins Sunday in Council Bluffs. Bicycle riders will head to Atlantic for the first overnight stop. Bailey Smith is executive director of the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. In a recent interview with KMA News, Smith said being a part of RAGBRAI this year means a lot to the Atlantic community.
"Atlantic's filled with a lot of really great people," said Smith, "who are filled with a lot of passion for Atlantic. So, we kind of get to show off our town to people from all over the world, and show them what it really means to be from a small rural community in Iowa. We get to show off our great downtown. We get to show off our great parks, and just the people who make RAGBRAI possible."
Smith says lots of planning and work has gone into Atlantic's hosting of the event Sunday night with several committees ironing out the details.
"We have a committee that focuses on housing," said Smith. "They set up Tent City, and coordinate with cyclists clubs to make sure all of the cyclists are taken care of. They coordinate with community members who are willing to open up their homes. We have a committee whose sole purpose is to make sure there's enough showers, so that cyclists can take a shower when they get here."
Other committees have been coordinating sanitation, entertainment, marketing and food vendors. Then, there's the great need for volunteers. Smith says any Atlantic residents wishing to volunteer can call the chamber at (712) 243-3017.
Once bikers leave Atlantic Monday morning, other stops include Winterset, Indianola, Centerville, Fairfield and Burlington. The 2019 ride ends in Keokuk. People can seek RAGBRAI information by going to the event's official website, ragbrai.com.