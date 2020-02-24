(Randolph) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident west of Randolph Monday morning.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 34-year-old Justin Michael Evans of Randolph was headed east in the 2900 block of 120th Street around 11:24 a.m. For unknown reasons, Evans’ 1996 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and struck a westbound semi head on, which was operated by 42-year-old Trevor John Whipple of Northboro.
The patrol says Evans died at the scene and was transported to Crawford Marshall Funeral Chapel. Whipple was not hurt.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Tabor Fire and Rescue, Randolph Fire and Rescue, Sidney Fire and Rescue, Darnold’s Towing, and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.
The accident shut down 120th Street between 300th and 280th avenues for an extended period of time Monday.