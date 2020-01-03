(Burlington Junction) -- A Ravenwood man was injured in a single vehicle wreck in Nodaway County Thursday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Steven F. Boedeker was driving a 1993 Buick southbound on Highway 71 five miles northeast of Burlington Junction around 10:15 p.m. Authorities say Boedeker's vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, struck an embankment and came to rest in a field.
Boedeker was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. The Clearmont Fire Department and Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the state patrol at the scene.