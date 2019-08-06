(KMAland) -- For the third consecutive year, bicycle riders are gearing up for the Rooster Tail Ride down the Wabash Trace Nature Trail.
The event combines bicycle riding, camping and musical entertainment and features several communities along the scenic trail. The ride begins with a pre-party Friday night in Mineola with plenty of food and live entertainment. Organizer Bill Hillman says the event is a 70-mile round trip.
"It goes from Mineola to Shenandoah," Hillman said. "We run music into a lot of the things that we do and there will be different bands in every town along the Wabash Trace."
Organizer Becca Castle tells KMA News Saturday begins with breakfast in Mineola and then the bike ride south.
"Saturday morning breakfast is at 8 a.m. with some bloody marys," Castle said. "Then the music in Silver City is Roger Burger from 9-11 a.m. Everyone will then get on their bikes and head to Malvern. It will be Hillyard and Sullivan in Malvern from noon to 2 p.m. Then the music in Imogene is 3 to 5 p.m. That band is yet to be announced. Rick Hillyard will be playing in Shenandoah at 6:30 p.m. with Shades of Grey at 8 p.m. here at the Depot."
Saturday night includes camping at Sportsman's Park in Shenandoah, with the ride heading back north to Mineola Sunday. Castle says the Rooster Tail Ride is a local event that serves as a fundraiser for upkeep of the beautiful Wabash Trace Nature Trail.
"It's for the Wabash Trace," Castle said. "We had the peddler's jamboree four years ago that came in and did a ride on the trail. This is a similar idea. It's a fundraiser for the trail. It costs a lot of money to maintain it and especially now as we head into the 30th year of it."
Registration for the ride is available in advance online or can be done the day of the ride. For more information or to register, call (515) 210-0269 or visit the event's website.