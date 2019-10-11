(Red Oak) -- The third annual Southwest Iowa Car Cruise gets underway at 9 Sunday morning in Red Oak.
Elliott native Dave Gammell says this year's cruise will pass through 14 communities and is approximately 228 miles in length. The cruisers will also make a swing through several southeast Nebraska towns this year.
"We try to go into different towns throughout southwest Iowa," Gammell said. "That way the route is always a little different. This year we will leave Red Oak and also return to Red Oak."
Members from the car clubs of Classy Chassis, Pieces & Dreams, and the Southwest Cruisers will take part in this year's event. Gammell says anyone can participate in the cruise.
"I get a lot of people asking if they need a $40,000 car or a $50,000 paint job to be on this cruise," Gammell said. "Absolutely not. We want anybody that wants to be around that environment or wants to go cruising. I don't care what they bring just as long as it keeps up with us. We want them to enjoy the cruise with us."
Gammell adds this year's cruise will serve as a fundraiser for flood victims.
"We do a $20 registration fee and with that you get the official Southwest Iowa Car Cruise t-shirt, all of the material, all of the routes, and the stops where you can get fuel and eat," Gammell said. "This year when we get everything done and all expenses taken care of, all of the proceeds that we have left we will give to the Southwest Iowa Flood Relief."
To learn more about Sunday's Southwest Iowa Car Cruise, contact Dave Gammell at 712-789-0155. Gammell was a recent guest on the "Dean & Friends" program on KMA.