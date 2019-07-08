(Omaha) -- You may have noticed some billboards in KMAland with letters missing.
In most cases, the missing letters A, B and O signify the blood types that are in short supply in the region. The American Red Cross sponsored the campaign to demonstrate the importance of blood donations during the summer months. Samantha Pollard is external communications manager for the Red Cross' Omaha office. Pollard told KMA News area companies participated by removing letters from signs, stationary, social media, and other materials.
"Companies removed from their logos, their websites--things like that," said Pollard. "Cities removed it from their signage, and that was just to bring attention to the fact that A's, B's and O's--the blood type letters--do go missing, especially during the summer. We do see a big decline in donations, which does usually almost every summer lead to a pretty critical, if not an emergency need for blood."
Pollard says blood donations during the summer are hard to come by.
"During the school year, that is when we get about 20% of our donations," she said. "Our high schools, colleges, junior colleges. So, as soon as that's over during the year, we automatically see that 20% decline. Then on top of that, people are traveling, people are on vacation, especially during holiday weeks like this. People aren't hosting blood drive, especially at businesses. They'll say, 'what's the point? Most of my staff are going to be out, so why should I host a blood drive?'"
But, Pollard say the need for blood doesn't take a vacation in the summer.
"Unfortunately, the people that need blood don't get a break," said Pollard. "They don't get to say, 'oh, I'm on vacation, so I don't need blood this week.' So, we still need those donations on a regular basis. And, the need really stays pretty steady throughout the year. It's about every two seconds, somebody in the U.S. needs blood, and that stays pretty much the same throughout the year. What does change is the supply side of it. We're just not getting the donations that we need to meet that need."
She says most hospitals depend on blood donations for critical medical procedures.
"We depend 100% on volunteer donors to donate blood," she said. "Blood cannot be manufactured. Blood cannot be paid for to a donor. It has to come from somebody donating their time, volunteering a little bit of themselves, and to help somebody on the other side who needs it. So, there are definitely instances here, everywhere and across the country where people having to wait, are having to push off procedures, because that blood is not on the shelves when they need it."
Upcoming blood drives are scheduled in Cass, Mills, Ringgold and Taylor counties. Anyone wishing to donate blood should visit RedCrossBlood.org to check the scheduled blood drives in their area, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment, or for more information. Samantha Pollard made her comments in a recent interview on KMA's "Dean and Friends" segment.