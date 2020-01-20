(Shenandoah) -- The American Red Cross is seeking more type O-negative and O-positive blood donations in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Samantha Pollard with the Red Cross tells KMA News that the region is currently in critical need of those two specific blood types. She's hopeful more people will head out to area blood drives in 2020.
"We have less than a three day supply of blood on hand for those two types, and we like to be at a five day supply," Pollard said. "Type O-negative is very important because it's the universal blood type. It can be used in emergency or trauma situations. O-positive is the most common blood type in the United States, so we always need that the most."
Pollard says the Red Cross experienced a shortage in all donation types during the Christmas and New Year's holiday period.
"We see a big dip in donations over the holiday season," Pollard said. "That means a couple of weeks later, our inventory is pretty low because people didn't give a couple weeks ago. We need to replenish that supply that we've had."
Pollard encourages any potential blood donors to visit the Red Cross website to find out if they are eligible to give blood.
"Only about 38 percent of Americans are eligible to give at all," Pollard said. "Things like a blood-borne illness or you have a history of cancer. There are a lot of things that can make you ineligible to give, but we want to make sure people aren't just assuming they can't give."
To find a blood drive in your area, visit redcrossblood.org. Pollard was a recent guest on KMA's "Morning Routine" program.