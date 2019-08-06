(KMAland) -- The American Red Cross has issued an emergency need for blood donations.
Samantha Pollard is external communications manager for the Red Cross' Omaha office, which covers all of southwest Iowa. Pollard tells KMA News that blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.
"We have less than a two-day supply of Type-O blood on the shelves right now," Pollard said. "That's important to note because Type-O Positive is the most common blood type in the United States. Type-O Negative is the universal blood donor type."
Pollard adds all other blood types currently have less than a three-day supply.
"To put that into perspective, we like to have a five-day supply on hand," Pollard said. "Whether we're talking two days or three days of supply, it's as though throughout the country we just stopped collecting blood for two whole days. It's very detrimental. It's really awful to walk into our hospital services room in the refrigerator area and see how little blood is on the shelves."
Pollard says the donation process is easy and only takes about an hour out of your day. She says time can really be cut down if people use the Red Cross Rapid Pass before they come to their appointments.
"With the Rapid Pass, you'll do all of the reading and all of the questions from the health history form the day of your donation," Pollard said. "It will give you a little code or email to bring with you and we'll scan that. We'll then know you've done all of that and you can skip that."
"The last time I donated about three weeks ago, I did the Rapid Pass and the whole donation process after that took about 25 minutes," she added. "It really cut a significant amount of time out of the whole process."
The Rapid Pass can be found online at redcrossblood.org or on the Red Cross Blood Donor App on smartphone devices. A full list of area blood drives in August can also be found on the Red Cross website.
Pollard made her comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.