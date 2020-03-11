(KMAland) -- The American Red Cross is urging people who are feeling well to get out and donate blood even as concerns of the coronavirus continue to rise.
Samantha Pollard with the Red Cross joined KMA's "Morning Routine" program Wednesday morning to discuss the organization's recent plea. She says the Red Cross urgently needs donations from eligible individuals to help keep their blood supply stable.
"We need healthy donors to continue donating blood," Pollard said. "If you are feeling well and are not affected by cold, flu, or coronavirus, then we would really love to see you come in to a drive and give blood. Patients need blood no matter what. Patients don't take a break from needing blood because of seasonal illness. We still need you to come in and give."
A press release from the Red Cross says the organization's top priority is "the safety of our valued staff, blood donors and blood recipients, and we are committed to transparency with the American public during this evolving public health emergency."
Pollard says the Red Cross has implemented new blood donation deferrals out of an abundance of caution.
"If you have traveled to China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Italy or Iran in the last few weeks, then we are asking people to defer themselves from donating for 28 days," Pollard said. "If you've traveled to any of those places, please give us about a month before you come in to donate."
As the COVID-19 situation evolves, the Red Cross continues to stay in communication with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pollard says there is no data or evidence that the coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion.
"This is a respiratory illness," Pollard said. "It is not transmitted through blood donation or blood transfusion. We've also been seeing rumors that people think they can come in to donate blood and have us test your blood for coronavirus. That is not true. It is not something that is tested by your blood."
To find a blood drive in your area, visit RedCrossBlood.org. Pollard's full interview can be found below.