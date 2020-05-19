(Red Oak) -- Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Red Oak early Monday afternoon.
Red Oak Police say the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 48 and West Corning Street shortly after noon. An investigation determined that a 2013 Freightliner driven by 48-year-old Robert Reichart of Plattsmouth was approaching two vehicles stopped at a red light, when he was unable to stop. The semi rear-ended a 2006 Buick Lacrosse driven by 25-year-old Richelle Chapin of Carter Lake. The collision caused Chapin's vehicle to rear-end the vehicle in front of it, a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 21-year-old Alexis Wingfield of Red Oak.
Wingfield was taken via Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Chapin was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Reichart, who was not injured, was cited for following too closely.