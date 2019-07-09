(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak School District has approved sharing two positions with area districts in the coming school year.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved sharing a transportation director with the Sidney School District and sharing a human resources position with East Mills. The transportation director agreement came after the board agreed to not renew the contract of its current transportation supervisor. Superintendent Tom Messinger tells KMA News the decision was made after the board discussed finding a transportation director with a maintenance background -- following the district's purchase of a new transporation building.
"The facility will allow us to begin to do the mechanical work on our own bus fleet," said Messinger. "I've spoken with Superintendent Tim Hood from Sidney. They were hiring a transportation director that could do mechanical work and do exactly what we were looking for here. I did sit-in on the interviews as they went through the hiring process and believe it's a good fit."
Messinger says the human resources position will also be based at the new transportation building.
"We will be picking up a lot of the clerical side of the transportation department," said Messinger. "This gives us another person within our administrative staff that can handle the clerical work of some of our human resources: the employment paperwork and licensing tracking for the district."
By sharing the two positions, Messinger says the Red Oak District will be able to take advantage of operational sharing dollars for the coming year, which allows the district to count additional students to get more state aid.
"We've not been above eight students here in the Red Oak School District historically," said Messinger. "This does take us up to the 21 student maximum with these two positions. When you look at the fact that we lost 22 students from the district, the 21 students we pick up through operational sharing really brings us back to even with the students we lost last year."
Additionally, the board approved a $50 montly stipend for any licensed bus driver in the district as a way to encourage a full fleet of drivers.
"The board did approve last night a $50 stipend per month for each person in the district that holds their license, be on our driver's list and drives at least one time in that month," said Messinger. "That could be a substitute, a regular driver or a coach that gets their CDL and drives to a sporting event. If they drive one time in that month, they will get a $50 stipend."
