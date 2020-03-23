(Red Oak) -- Red Oak authorities are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred over the weekend.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to the 600 block of Sunset Avenue. Authorities say sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, a vehicle struck a 2018 Chevy Silverado owned by Keith Lee Wiederien of Red Oak. Authorities believe the suspect vehicle may have been red in color based on paint left on the truck.
The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Red Oak Police at (712) 623-6500.