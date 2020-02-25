(Red Oak) -- After five years as the Red Oak School District's superintendent, Tom Messinger is moving on.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the board approved Messinger's resignation. Likewise, the Newton School Board approved Messinger's contract as its next superintendent. Newton school officials announced Messinger's selection from among three finalists on Friday. In an interview on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning, Messinger says family matters led him to accept the Newton superintendency.
"It's a lot closer to family," said Messinger. "With that being a part of it, as well as the fact that I will be getting married, I believe, this fall. The lady I'm marrying has two kids in the area up there, and their dad still lives there. I'm very respectful of that, because when I moved here, I left my daughter in Burlington who was still living with her mom. My son moved with me, and I know that does take a toll on family, and it's rough on the kids. I'm very understanding of the whole concept of kids being near their parents."
Messinger succeeded Terry Schmidt as Red Oak's superintendent in 2015. During his tenure, voters in the Red Oak School District approved a $19.9 million bond issue in June of 2017 for a massive overhaul of the district's facilities. Included was the construction of a junior high addition to the high school--thereby allowing the district to close its venerable middle school facility, plus renovation of Inman Primary School into a K-6 facility, and converting Washington Elementary School into an early childhood center--a project still in progress. Messinger, however, says he's most proud of how the bond issue vote brought the community together.
"I've had some people ask if that was the biggest thing that was done since I was here," he said. "I think it's a product of one of the most important thing that's happened since I've been here. I think that the actual thing that I'm most proud of is the way the community has come together to support the school district. That's what enabled that facilities project to become reality. But, I think that relationship and that support from the community to the school district is something that reaches beyond a facilities project, as well."
In addition, the board authorized Messinger to contact search firms to help selecting his successor.
"They acted to have me reach out and contact the different search companies in the state of Iowa," said Messinger, "to put in proposals for the superintendent's search. We're hoping to get those back this Thursday. I know it's a relatively quick turnaround, but potentially, we'll have a special board meeting Thursday night to approve an agreement with a search company that hands in one of those proposals."
Messinger's tenure at Red Oak officially ends June 30th. You can hear the full interview with Tom Messinger as a bonus on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.