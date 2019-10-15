(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials say the district is in good financial shape as a $29.9 million renovation project wraps up.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Red Oak School Board received an update on the district's overall financial picture from representatives of Piper Jaffray -- the district's financial consultant throughout the facilities project. Superintendent Tom Messinger tells KMA News the total project actually came in under budget.
"With the sale of the middle school going through and saving some money in the budget for demolition, as well as our different projects coming in under budget, we were able to accomplish everything that we had set out to do originally with the facilities plan," said Messinger. "We were even able to go into the next steps, which were to find a permanent home for the administration offices and for transportation."
Messinger says the district still has the ability to borrow an additional $3.6 million in the near-future should a major need arise.
"It's not anticipated that we are going to need that," said Messinger. "We do have money built in for some of the minor types of things that come up. We know that part of our planning is that we have a roof to take care of at Inman five-to-seven years down the road and other things like that that we are still on target with where we stand with our finances to be able to take care of those. We do not believe that there is any reason to have to even dive into the thought of anymore bonding out right now."
As part of the facilities plan, the board held discussion on plans for the former Bancroft Elementary building at 1101 North 3rd Street. Messinger says the building is currently used for transportation offices and storage, which will relocate to a property recently purchased by the district.
"There have been some different parties who have expressed interest in purchasing that building," said Messinger. "With the recent purchase that the district made of the InterTech location south of town, we will not need this location. It will be an unused property that the school will be moving forward with seeing if there is a potential buyer out there."
Messinger was a guest on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear his full interview below.