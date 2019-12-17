(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are pouring through the results of the district's initial participation in a new standardized test format.
Red Oak's School Board Monday night reviewed the secondary level scores from last spring's Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress testing. Students were tested for proficiency in math and English language arts in grades 3 through 11, and in science in grades 5, 8 and 11 back in March. District Sue Ann Krause discussed the results with the board. Red Oak School Superintendent Tom Messinger tells KMA News the results at the secondary level indicated some highs and lows.
"One of the things that stuck out was that we want to move more kids into the advanced proficiency range," said Messinger. "Some of the other areas, we were better than the state average, but the advanced category, we did fewer students in that category than the state average. So, we definitely want to work on that."
Messinger says the district is already making changes to meet the advanced proficiency level.
"We knew some of the issues that we would be facing," he said. "Some of the fixes--we have redesigned our high school math offerings, and what's required for students. We've also put in place a math and English-language arts interventionist to help some of the students who are behind in those courses."
Developed by the Iowa Testing Programs at the University of Iowa in collaboration with Iowa educators, the ISASP replaced the former Iowa Assessments. Messinger says switching to ISCAP meant some changes.
"The first one is, there is a constructive response piece to it, or a writing component to it," said Messenger. "Also, these assessments are completely on computer. So, our students sat at a computer and took the test that way. So, those are the big changes to it."
Messinger says the testing time is also different.
"All students and all schools now take the assessments at the same time frame," he said. "There used to be a small, winter and spring assessment. Now, everybody takes them in the springtime. We know a little bit more of what to expect now that students have gone through that cycle once, and we'll be taking that test again next spring."
Board members are expected to review the elementary scores at its next meeting in January. Tom Messinger made his comments during KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning.