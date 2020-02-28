(Red Oak) -- The search for the Red Oak School District's next superintendent is underway.
Meeting in special session Thursday evening, the Red Oak School Board selected Grundmeyer Leader Services of Des Moines to oversee the selection of a successor to Tom Messinger. Messinger resigned earlier this week to accept the superintendent's position in the Newton School District. Board members selected Grundmeyer over another firm, Ray and Associates of Cedar Rapids. Messinger tells KMA News both firms were comparable in terms of cost.
"There were some expenses in the Ray and Associates agreement that were unknown until you go through the process," said Messinger. "But with those in an average range, we're going to be in the same price range. So, price-wise, it was comparable."
Messinger, however, says Grundmeyer was highly recommended by other districts.
"One of the deciding factors was that on some of the reference calls from schools right around," he said, "there were several schools around that used Grundmeyer and Associates, and had a positive experience there."
Messinger says Grundmeyer will provide a number of services in the search for his successor.
"They'll be doing a survey of community members and staff members," said Messinger, "to help determine what type of traits and skill sets a successful candidate would have. Also, they'll lead them through the interview process, helping them screen the candidates, collecting the applications, and doing the reference checking on those candidates, and like I said, leading the school board and the school district through the interview process."
The search process begins next week in a special meeting between the board and Grundmeyer representatives.
"There is going to be a special meeting next Tuesday, March 3rd, at 7 p.m. in the Inman Elementary School cafeteria," said the superintendent. "That is for the purpose of meeting with him (Grundmeyer) to just walk through that process, and get the ball rolling."
No official timetable is set for the search. Messinger's tenure at Red Oak ends June 30th.