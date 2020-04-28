(Red Oak) -- Despite coronavirus-based restrictions, Red Oak High School's graduation will take place in some form next month.
At its regular meeting via ZOOM Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board officially set the high school graduation ceremonies for May 17th at 2 p.m. Red Oak School Superintendent Tom Messinger tells KMA News the decision carries some stipulations regarding the COVID-19 regulations regarding large gatherings.
"With the approval of that date and time," said Messinger, "they did approve the high school principal, Mr. (Nate) Perrien and myself, to set up the most traditional type of graduation possible that's going to be in line with the social distancing guidelines."
Messinger says it's unclear what format those ceremonies will take.
"Mr. Perrien has been in regular contact with the folks from the Iowa Department of Public Health, as well as our emergency management office in Red Oak," said Messinger. "So, we don't know exactly what it's going to look like yet, because between now and May 17th, some of those guidelines and recommendations may change as we move forward in the current situation."
However, Messinger says it's important to honor the school's seniors, whose final year was disrupted by a coronavirus-related shutdown.
"As they said on the news, in a lot of different situations, really we're not going to be returning to normal anytime real soon," said Messinger. "So, the best we can do is put together a ceremony that recognizes that accomplishment, and provides a memorable event for our graduating seniors to recognize that levelf commitment that they've made to their education."
In other business,the board approved the resignation of Gayle Allensworth as Red Oak's elementary principal. Allensworth recently accepted the principal's position at Shenandoah High School. Messinger made his comments on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning.