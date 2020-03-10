(Red Oak) -- Preliminary work continues in the search for the Red Oak School District's next superintendent.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved more steps to the process in the search for a successor to Tom Messinger, who steps down at the end of the current school year to become the Newton School District's next superintendent. Among other things, Messinger tells KMA News the board set a salary range for the next superintendent between $150,000-to-$170,000, as well as recruiting participants to serve on various interview committees.
"They're going to be soliciting assistance from people in the public, and staff members to be a part of that interview process," said Messinger. "They're really putting together the pieces that Trent Grundmeyer laid out at last week's meeting."
In addition, Messinger says the board set a timeline for the search process, including a mid-April target date for hiring a new administrator.
"Right now, through the 15th, I believe it is, they're doing a survey," he said. "Community members, staff members, anybody can go on-line on the school website, and click on the link to fill out the survey, with questions on what qualities they're looking for in the next superintendent."
Messinger says the search also includes an extensive screening process of potential candidates.
"They'll be doing a screening interview with probably six to eight different candidates," said Messinger. "Then, the board will just do that part on their own through closed session, and hold the confidentiality of those applications. Then, the final step will be formal interviews with two or three finalists. That will be the part in which they'll have assistance from different interview groups--people from the community, some staff members, as well as the school board and administration taking part in that."
The board also approved a resolution of confidentiality of superintendent applications. Messinger says the resolution protects applicants from being publicized unless they're selected as finalists.
"In order to get more people to apply, and to not scare anybody off, applying for the position does not become public," he said, "so that it would not cause any damage or repercussions in their current positions. It would not become public unless the individual applying became a finalist, at which point the individual applying would become part of public record."
Trent Grundmeyer of Grundmeyer Leader Services is assisting the district in selecting the next superintendent. You can hear the full interview with Tom Messinger as a bonus on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.