(Red Oak) — Firefighters in Red Oak battled a structure fire Saturday morning.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says crews were called to 108 North 2nd Street for a structure fire around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, Bruce says the fire gone through the roof of the building. Crews were on scene for approximately two hours and no injuries were reported.
The building — which is owned by Growth Unlimited — is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Oak Fire Department was assisted by the Red Oak Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Emergency Management, MidAmerican, Mediacom and Red Oak Public Works.