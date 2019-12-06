(Red Oak) -- Christmas can be one of the happiest times of the year. It can also be a tragic time of the year when it comes to fires.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says fire calls seem to spike around Christmastime. That's why he's urging the public to take some holiday safety precautions when to comes to decorations. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Bruce says both natural and artificial Christmas trees carry fire hazards.
"If you're going to have a natural Christmas tree," said Bruce, "you're going to want to make sure you keep it watered daily. If you have an artificial (tree), make sure that the tag has a listing on it that shows it has fireproofing to it, Also incorporated with that would be your electrical decorations that you would wrap around the tree, making sure that the chords are intact. You really don't want to do anymore than three strands together."
Bruce recommends inspecting electrical Christmas light chords, to ensure they're in working order.
"You're going to want to inspect the electrical chords to make sure they're not cracked," he said, "or that the socket's loose or damaged, and have bare wires, or loose connections. If you do plug them in to test them beforehand, if you notice any flickering, or anything, that tells you that there's a potential issue with them, and it's just better to replace them. You should replace them with what you know as a good grade Christmas decoration light."
Other fire dangers involve overloaded power strips or electrical outlets.
"Each individual strip is manufactured different," said Bruce. "So, if you get something that's a really cheap brand, they typically don't have the fireproofing, or the mechanisms in place to trip it, so it will shut off. Then, of course, it overheats and catches on fire. So, we always stress trying to go directly to your outlet. So many times, you see those strips play a part--or act as a culprit--in the ignition of some of these fires."
The chief also says you should avoid using lit candles as Christmas decorations.
"We suggest you use battery-operated (candles) if at all possible," he said. "Otherwise, if not, make sure those are out when nobody is around. And, keep about a 12-inch perimeter around them, because obviously, they're a live ignition source."
Other fire hazards involve heating sources such as fireplaces and space heaters. Bruce also recommends having working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors throughout the year--not just during the holidays. You can hear the full interview with John Bruce on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.