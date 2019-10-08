(Red Oak) -- Revenues from the city of Red Oak's hotel/motel tax are going out to selected organizations in the community.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the allocation of funds from the 7% tax on the city's hotel and motel rooms for this year. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the council accepted the recommendations of the city's tourism and recreation committee.
"The committee does an excellent job of spending time, and going through these applications," said Wright, "and making sure the funds are being used for purposes that make sense for the community."
Wright says the biggest award--$40,000--went to the Red Oak Park and Tree Board.
"This is actually a continuation or a renewal of a grant they had applied for last year," he said. "This is for the downtown stage, which we have not got that project going forward yet, but hope to next summer."
Other allocations included $447 to the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce for a heritage brochure. The chamber also received $24,000 for the city's annual Junction Days Celebration, as well as $6,400 for its Warm Hearts and Holidays Celebration. Also, $1,200 went to the Save Our Depot Committee for audio guides and posters for the depot's museum, while the Montgomery County Ag Society/Fair Board received $3,750 for construction of a new beef barn at the fairgrounds. Wright says other big chunks of funding went to the Red Oak Country Club.
"They are getting $20,750 for improvements to the deck, replacement of the deck, an ADA ramp, and to try to enlarge things out there so that they can host more activities and some things in our country club," said Wright. "The Grand Theater had $22,000. This is for an addition to the new marquee. They just got their marquee up, and they need some help to pay for that project."
In other business, the council set a public hearing for October 21st on the sale of property at 308 North 8th Street--the former site of a house demolished earlier this week. Council members also approved a standard professional services agreement with Snyder and Associates for a nutrient reduction analysis report. Wright says the two-year study is required for the city's wastewater treatment plant.