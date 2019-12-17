(Red Oak) -- More than a hundred trees are coming down in Red Oak early next year.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved the contract of Miners Tree Service for removal of trees and stumps in the community. Most of the trees slated for elimination have been contaminated by the Emerald Ash Borer's spread across the state. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News Miners' bid of $475 per tree was the lowest from among five companies bidding for the project.
"They had gotten all their insurance certificates," said Wright, "and had signed the contract that was put in front of them. So, we'll be moving forward with Miners Tree Service to remove the dead and diseased trees in the city right of way."
Wright says Miners is expected to remove up to 150 trees by June.
"The way we put the bid together was a minimum of 100 (trees), and a maximum of 150 at the price that they bid," he said. "I think currently, the city street superintendent has 135 specifically identified. They've got until June 1st of 2020 to have that done."
Wright says many large and older trees are among those slated for removal--and replacing them in the city's landscape won't be easy.
"They range from some smaller trees, to threes that are 2, 3 (feet), and a couple of maple trees that are 4 feet in diameter," said Wright. "They're certainly older trees--and you don't replace those quickly. We'll be working on it. I know there's some funding out there. The park and tree board is working on getting some replacement trees next year. But, certainly, it takes decades for those to get up, and surely replace what we're losing."
In other business, the council approved a contract with Snyder and Associates for the city's municipal airport's taxiway and apron pavement rehabilitation project.