(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials continue to adjust to coronavirus-related regulations.
Like other public facilities, Red Oak City Hall remains closed to COVID-19 restrictions. But, City Administrator Brad Wright told the Red Oak City Council late Monday afternoon that city employees returned to work inside the building on Monday.
"We do now have all the employees back to work," said Wright. "As you know, we had been trying to split some of our shifts. We had some of them at home, so we weren't potentially exposed at the same time. We've now stopped that as of today, and got everybody back to work."
As the pandemic continues, Wright says the city continues to meet residents' needs.
"If somebody needs something, we're meeting them at the door," he said. "We're getting them stuff. We haven't stopped doing business by any means, but again, we are not yet opening up the door, and letting them come on in. Again, we're going to ride this thing out for another week or two. We're doing the business, and we're providing everything we need."
While Red Oak Public Library is back in service, Wright says full access to the building is prohibited. Patrons can enter the library through the back door, where staff members are available to serve them.
"They've got tables set at the back door," said Wright. "People can come in and get books whenever they want. But, our staff will get it for them. Again, the primary thing is, sometimes there's people, sometimes there's kids--especially if they're not in school--that will come and spend several hours in the library, and, frankly, touching everything in there. And, if there's a possibility of contamination, that makes it kind of tough. You can't disinfect every single surface every time somebody walks out of that building. Right now, they're providing them what they need, but not letting them into the building."
Additionally, Wright says construction resumed on Red Oak's new outdoor aquatic center Monday. With completion delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, he says it's questionable whether the pool will open for its first season this summer.
"With the time that it's been shut down," he said, "it's going to be the end of the June before it's potentially done. Trying to get a state inspector here is going to be a challenge, because the Iowa Department of Public Health is backlogged with things, as well. So, we're potentially looking at an opening--if there was to be one--of around the 1st of July."
Even with an early July opening, Wright says the renovated pool will only be open for six weeks at the most. And, the securing of lifeguards for this summer remains a question mark. Though Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds lifted some restrictions in her latest public health measures, Wright advises Red Oak residents and employees to "be smart" and stay vigilant as the pandemic continues.