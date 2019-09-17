(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak continues to crack down on dilapidated structures in the community.
Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News that the city council Monday night heard a dangerous buildings update, which summarized the city's effort to remove dilapidated buildings in the community.
"We have taken on an aggressive approach to the removal of dangerous buildings and abandoned houses in Red Oak that started a year and a half ago," Wright said. "That included retaining additional legal counsel, and that is Bri Sorensen. Bri was present to talk with the city council last night, as well as fire chief John Bruce. Both presented an update on what we've accomplished."
Wright says the report showed significant progress in the removal of dangerous buildings.
"We have alleviated, or removed, right at 30 dangerous buildings in the last year and a half," Wright said. "A few of those have been renovated, several demolished by the city and some by the property owner. I believe there were 37 actively in process, so we've got several that we're working on right now."
Wright adds the overall goal of the effort is to clean up the community.
"We have a few old houses that have been abandoned and so those are the big targets," Wright said. "We have some that have garages and dilapidated buildings in the backyards and those things. It's just an ongoing clean up effort."
In other business, Wright said the council discussed a proposed ordinance that would prohibit residents from parking vehicles in their front yard.
"The discussion has been trying to alleviate people that are jumping the curb with their vehicle and parking in the front yard," Wright said. "They are cutting ruts in the front yard and leaving vehicles parked right up against the front of the house. We have that in a few areas and the neighbors think that is unsightly. That's not what we want to have happen."
Wright noted that no action was taken on the proposal by council members Monday night. More discussion is expected on the issue at the council's next regular meeting Monday, October 7th.