(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are hoping to clean up some vacant lots-turned-eyesores in the community.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved the purchase of three lots located at 401 North 4th Street from Red Oak Downtown LLC for $28,600. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the property--located a block south of the city's square--is full of old vehicles and other accumulated junk.
"The downtown LLC was kind of an intermediary in this situation, and purchased the property," said Wright. "They were able to negotiate it down from the original purchase price from the past owner. Downtown LLC purchased it here recently, then turned around and offered it to the city for what they had in it. So, we felt it was an opportunity to clean up an area that needed to be cleaned up, and get acquisition of a parking lot area that's adjacent to our downtown that makes sense."
Wright says the city plans to eradicate materials at that location.
"The first thing is to get some of the items that have been basically long term storage there, and get that cleaned up and out of there," he said. "But, the hope is to get all that cleaned up, and leveled out and repaved in the next few years here."
Wright says the property is located next to another lot addressed by the city in recent years.
"It's adjacent to the lot that we tore down the old hospital a couple of years ago," said Wright, "where we have our recycling containers now. That area needs paved. So, again, it's on an area just south of the square. At some point, it would be a nice area to have an improved area available for community functions, if you want to. Obviously, if another development comes along, we'll certainly consider that, as well."
In other business, the council heard a levee update presented by JEO Consulting, and a street inventory and condition report prepared by Snyder and Associates, Incorporated.