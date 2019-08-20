(Red Oak) -- It will be early next month before a vacancy is filled on the Red Oak City Council.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the council tabled action on appointing a new 3rd ward council member to succeed T.J.Clark, who resigned at the previous meeting earlier this month. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News a decision was postponed because of the number of individuals expressing interest in the position, and because of an absent council member Monday evening.
"We actually have four interested applicants for that position," said Wright. "We were also missing an additional council person. So, we only had three members there. We felt that we should wait until we had all four of our seated council people in attendance, and take that up at the next meeting. So, that will be on the September 3rd agenda."
The four individuals seeking the council seat are Adam Hietbrink, Cliff Owen, Michael Webb and Peter Wemhoff. Wright says the person appointed will serve until the November general elections. In other business, the council approved a loan agreement for the issuance of $2,755,000 general obligation corporate purpose bonds, and providing for the levy of taxes to pay the same. Wright says the loan agreement will cover certain projects and purchases--including renovation of the city's outdoor swimming pool.
"The primary purpose is for the swimming pool renovations that will get underway this week," said Wright. "There were also additional funds in there for repairs that were made at the library, our match for a couple of projects at the airport, and couple of fire department things--primarily the match that we had to make on the ladder truck that was purchased primarily with insurance proceeds, but our portion of that was about $96,000. So, that's all rolled into that bond issuance."
Also approved was the resolution of necessity to proceed with the development of an urban revitalization plan, in order to offer tax abatement to qualifying properties within the city's corporate limits. Wright says the action follows action at the last council meeting, in which council members agreed to develop a plan to offer tax abatement to spur housing in Red Oak. Council members also approved additional funding to replace a police car recently totaled in a stop-and-go accident.