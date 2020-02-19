(Red Oak) -- Preparations for next fiscal year's budget are nearing a climax in the city of Red Oak.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council set a public hearing for March 16th on the city's proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins this July 1st. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the city's tax levy for fiscal '21 is estimated at more than $18.68 per thousand dollars valuation. That's a slight increase over the current fiscal year. Wright attributes the jump to debt service incurred by construction of the city's new outdoor swimming pool.
"We've tried hard to keep that levy down," said Wright. "We've done everything we can--even this year--by using some funds on hand--to control that levy to every degree possible. When you take on a $2.7 million swimming pool project, obviously that's got to the paid for. So, that has increased our debt service levy."
Next month's hearing is actually the second of two required under a bill approved during last year's legislative session. Council members held the first hearing Tuesday night, then approved a resolution for levying the maximum property tax dollars for next fiscal year. Calling the entire process "strange," Wright is no fan of the new budget requirements.
"The public hearing we had (Tuesday night) was just silly in my opinion," he said. "It was showing a levy of $15 (per thousand) for certain portions of our levy, but that doesn't the debt service. It doesn't include insurance. So, it just is somewhat meaningless, in my opinion. But, again, we had to go through that process. We held the public hearing, and passed that resolution."
In other business, the council renewed it recycling service agreement with Batten Sanitation for another three-year period. The new agreement begins March 1st and ends February 28th, 2023.