(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak City Council had a quick meeting Monday night with only a few action items on the agenda.
Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the council first gave unanimous approval to a new five-day beer license beginning August 3rd for the Montgomery County Fair.
"That's for a figure-eight race that they will have," Wright said. "It will only be one day, but with the way the liquor license works it runs five days. The council did approve that. I know our Montgomery County Fair is trying to hold some more events at the fairgrounds and so the demo-derby will be during that time period."
In other business, Wright say council members also approved a street closure request from Parker Hannifin.
"Another item was a request for closure of First Street from the alley to Reed Street in front of the Elks Lodge on August 3rd," Wright said. "That's for a Parker Hannifin event. I believe they did this last year, and so this will just be for that day while they do their event. The council was glad to approve that for the Elks in support of Parker Hannifin and their annual party."
Wright says the street closure runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 3rd. The next Red Oak City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, August 5th at the Red Oak Fire Station.