(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are targeting an early 2020 opening for a daycare program in the district.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Red Oak School Board received an update from the Montgomery County Child Development Association, Inc. on a timeline for operating daycare services out of the former Washington Elementary School. Superintendent Tom Messinger tells KMA News the non-profit is close to hiring a director and work is progressing on fixing a few issues in the building.
"We're expecting the work to be done by December 1st, which would allow for approximately a January 1st opening of the daycare center," said Messinger.
Messinger says the work entails several upgrades to different components in the facility.
"We will be re-doing the HVAC system, some plumbing needs, carpeting, ceiling tiles, lighting and cabinetry," said Messinger. "The building structure itself is in great shape, but we just need some work on a number of different items to brighten things up and redo the climate controls."
Once completed, Messinger says a daycare facility will be a big asset to the community.
"We have families who take their kids out of Red Oak for daycare that we're hoping we can keep right here in town," said Messinger. "We want to make a service for them here that allows them to just have to go down the street to have their kids in daycare and keep them here from the time they are born until they graduate from high school."
In other business, the board approved an updated purchase agreement for the former InterTech Building at 604 South Broadway. Messinger says the district is hoping to finalize the sale of its middle school building this week, which means the purchase can go forward.
"The InterTech building purchase was contingent upon the middle school sale going through," said Messinger. "If that indeed does happen on Thursday, right now we are working on closing on the InterTech building as soon as Friday. Things are moving right along with our overall facilities plan to consolidate transportation, maintenance and administration into one location."
The purchase price on the new building is set at $225,000. Messinger was a guest on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning.