(Red Oak) -- Daycare services will soon be operating out of a Red Oak School District building.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Red Oak School Board received an update on renovations to the former Washington Elementary School -- now known as the Red Oak Early Childhood Center. Earlier this year, the school district partnered with Montgomery County Child Development Association Inc. to provide daycare services beginning January 1st, 2020. Superintendent Tom Messinger says upgrades to the building are continuing to have it ready for the services.
"There is some mold in the east classrooms that we are getting abated," said Messinger. "We had cleaned up the preschool rooms before the start of the school year, so we're just working our way through the building with the construction. We'll have some more work with drywall, ceiling tiles and things like that once the HVAC system gets fixed in the east classrooms."
Messinger says the district anticipated some extra work when planning the HVAC upgrades this summer.
"We knew this was an issue early on, but until you start tearing things apart, you're not quite sure exactly what you are going to run in to," said Messinger. "We are now getting that taken care of, so that we can get the project at the building formerly known as Washington completed."
Messinger says the mold issues will not impact the proposed opening date for the daycare.
"The rooms that the daycare group are going to lease from the school district are on the north side of the building, and things are moving along as planned there," said Messinger. "The east side is going to become the preschool rooms in the future. Since they are already up and operating in the south side of the building, if those east classrooms run a little bit behind because of the extra work that's getting done. It's not going to impact anything. They were not going to move into those classrooms until after the school year was over anyway."
While preschool continues in the building, Messinger says registration will begin soon for the daycare.
"It's my understanding that they did hire a director and they are going to be having an open house and registration process," said Messinger. "They are going to begin operation on January 1st. It's coming around relatively quickly. The lease was open-ended to begin once they start their operations, so everything is set to go from the partnership standpoint. Now, they are going to begin the process of actually getting kids signed up for the daycare."
Messinger was a guest on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning.
You can hear the full interview below.