(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak School Board's regular meeting Monday night was anything BUT regular.
For the first time, board members were forced to meet electronically due to restrictions against groups of 10 people or more. Sitting his office, Red Oak School Superintendent Tom Messinger spoke to board members in remote locations via GoToMeeting. Messinger tells KMA News the board coped with the new meeting format.
"We did not have a public comments portion of the meeting last (Monday) night," said Messinger, "while we worked out the bugs of having it this way. For the most part, it went okay. The biggest downfall of it was, you can't really see and recognize when somebody is wanting to speak, so there were some lulls in the conversation. For the most part, we kept the agenda short so that we could get used to meeting this way--so it went okay."
Like other districts, Red Oak's schools are still closed until April 13th at the earliest. Messinger says having empty school buildings is unusual.
"The lack of students right now is really awkward this time of year," he said. "We are following the governor's recommendations of not having school. Our scheduled return date is April 13th. I think the biggest thing is, we're following the recommendations from state and national officials. We eagerly await every day to see if there's any updates or recommendations coming down that we can go by."
Board members approved a pandemic response and emergency suspension policy, as recommended by the Iowa Association of School Boards. Among other details, Messinger says the resolution ensures school employees will get paid during coronavirus situation.
"With four weeks off--with us, it really is three, because last week was spring break," said Messinger, "but we will continue to pay our employees. We do have the right to call them in, and have them do different duties and responsibilities during this time. If it were to go beyond April 13th, and we don't return them, it would take further action to continue to pay people beyond that."
Also Monday night, the board discussed the continuing search for a new superintendent. Messinger, who leaves in late June to become superintendent in the Newton School District, says the COVID-19 threat has thrown a twist into finding his successor.
"There are two board members--Kathy Wagoner and Roger Carlson--who will be in charge of compiling the list of names to sit in on the interview process, and bring that information to the board. The other piece that was discussed was changing the date for those finalists' interviews--is that going to make a difference on whether we meet in person, or electronically for the interview, as well. That's the part that's the big unknown. We don't know what two, three, four weeks down the road is going to bring."
Messinger was interviewed during KMA's 7:05 a.m. news Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview as a bonus on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.