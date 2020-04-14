(Red Oak) -- Though facilities remain closed due to the coronavirus threat, Red Oak school officials are still searching for some level of normalcy.
Meeting electronically Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board reviewed the district's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the continuing learning plans for pre-K-through-6th graders and 7-through-12th graders as presented by building principals. Red Oak School Superintendent Tom Messinger tells KMA News it's businesses as usual for the district's teachers, despite the fact they're separated from students.
"Our teachers are holding office hours," said Messinger. "They're doing it from home, but reaching out to kids via phone calls or electronic meetings, things like. We're working to try to reach out to all of our kids, and all of our families, to try to put some sort of routine back in their lives."
Like other school districts, Red Oak opted for the voluntary continuous learning option. Messinger says there's many reasons why it's the preferred option over the required format.
"Ordinarily, to put a system in place like this, you're talking six months to a year of planning, and implementation, and getting it all together," he said. "If it were the required or mandatory portion of it, we would placing an extremely high level of accountability on the kids in a system that we could find ourselves changing regularly, as guidance changes, or we find out what works, and what doesn't."
Board members also reviewed the procedures for the selection of Messinger's successor as superintendent. Three finalists are set for interviews in the district Wednesday: Jeremy Braden, Joe Erickson, and Ron Lorenz. Messinger, however, says social distancing standards have slightly altered the interview process.
"The candidates will come to Red Oak," said Messinger. "They will tour the community. But, the interviews in front of the different committees there are going to be electronic through computers at home. The candidate will be in a room at the high school campus, and doing the interviews that way."
Messinger says plans call for the board to make a decision on a new superintendent by the end of Wednesday. In other business, the board approved the district's budget for the 2021 fiscal year, with a tax levy of $15.45 per thousand dollars valuation. That's down slightly from the current budget year's levy of around $15.55 per thousand.
Also Monday night, the board...
---approved contract agreements with the East Mills School District for a shared guidance counselor, the Sidney School District for a shared transportation position, and the Stanton School District for a shared maintenance director for next school year.
---approved a resolution to advertise for a new head boys basketball coach for next season.
---approved the resignation of Kim Reeve as junior high-high school language arts instructor.
---rescinded the resignation of Savannah Gohlinghost as business instructor.