(Red Oak) -- Ron Lorenz is glad he applied for the superintendent's opening in the Red Oak School District.
And, he's looking forward to serving the district in that position. Late last week, the Red Oak School Board selected Lorenz from among three finalists as its next superintendent. Lorenz has served the past eight years as assistant superintendent in the Indianola Community School District. Prior to that, he served in the Morman Trail, Ankeny and Norwalk district, as well as regional director and assistant director of special education in the Heartland Area Education Association 11. Lorenz tells KMA News he began asking questions about Red Oak's district after his predecessor, Tom Messinger, accepted the superintendent's position in the Newton Community School District.
"What I discovered is that anybody who had any connection to Red Oak, or knew anything about Red Oak, was just universally positive," said Lorenz. "They just raived about the community. They talked a lot about the architecture, and the beautiful homes. They talked about the parks, the green spaces, the opportunities in the community. And, ultimately, they talked a lot about the people, and just the quality folks that comprise that community, the pride they have in their school district, and the commitment that they have in their school district. And, all of those things prompted me to apply."
Lorenz says he was impressed by what he saw and heard during the interview process.
"When I came to visit the community," he said, "and certainly, when I interacted with all of those folks that took time out in their day to participate in the interview process, I was just really encouraged, really warmed by the graciousness, and just the hospitality and the kindness that everyone showed me. They made it really easy. It was a great experience, and I just can't wait to join the community, and know those people on a really individual level."
As superintendent, Lorenz says his first goals are to get know people, and start developing trust.
"I think I'm just going to start out by asking a lot of questions, and really listening intently to what people say," said Lorenz. "I'm hoping that when people realize that I'm there to help that district achieve great things, they're going to get behind that, and ultimately, they're going to help me with that."
Lorenz credits Messinger and the board for having a lot of pieces in place for being a great school district.
"They've done a lot of hard work," he said. "Their financial standing is excellent. Their facilities are top notch, and they've just got a lot of things going. I think that it's important that we promote all those great opportunities in Red Oak, because I think when people start seeing those, they're going to want to be part of it, and they're going to welcome that."
Lorenz's tenure begins July 1st. Board members are expected to ratify a three-year contract for Lorenz at a special meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. Grundmeyer Leader Services assisted the board in the superintendent search.