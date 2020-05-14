(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's School District has filled its elementary principal's vacancy.
School officials announced the hiring of Dr. Jane Hall Chaillie as Inman Elementary School's new principal Thursday afternoon. Chaillie succeeds Gayle Allensworth, who was recently named Shenandoah High School's new principal. A Cumberland-Massena High School graduate, Chaillie holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Graceland University, and a master's degree in literacy education from the University of Missouri. She earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Creighton University.
Chaillie has nearly 20 years of education experience. She served as an elementary classroom teacher, literacy coach, reading teacher and cross country and track and field coach in the Griswold School District. Currently, Chaillie serves as an assistant professor of education, with a focus on literacy and early childhood education, at Graceland University in Lamoni. Chaillie also served as the educational director of the Funshine Learning Center, which earned a five-star rating under her leadership. She's also a member of various committees and boards, including the Southwest Iowa STEM Advisory Board and Central Decatur Board of Education.
Chaillie was selected from among five finalists who participated in an interview process. Red Oak's School Board is expected to approve Chaillie's hiring during a special electronic meeting Friday at 5 p.m.