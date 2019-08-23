(Red Oak) -- It was the ultimate show-and-tell time in the Red Oak School District Thursday evening.
On the night before the first day of the 2019-2020 school year, students, parents and the general public received a sneak-peek of expanded and renovated buildings. Thursday night's open house served as an unveiling of sorts for the district's new junior-senior high school and Inman Elementary School. Red Oak School Superintendent Tom Messinger tells KMA News it was important to let the public see the end result of a $19.9 million bond issue approved by voters in June of 2017.
"Lot of people are anxious to get in and see the new buildings and the setup," said Messinger, "but also, we wanted people to see what all we've done to get ready for different grade level configurations at the buildings, too--with our elementary becoming the K-6 building, and the junior-senior high school becoming 7 through 12."
Among other things, proceeds from the bond issue allowed for construction of a junior high wing next to the high school, allowing for the district to close its venerable middle school at the end of last school year. Messinger says visitors will notice other changes besides the middle school addition.
"One of the first things they're going to notice is the two ways that people enter into the building," he said, "whether it be on the east side or the south side, where the new cafeteria is--it's a whole new structure for the office and the entry space. Our cafeteria has expanded, and turned into more of a commons area. They're going to notice as soon as they go in that there's entrances to two separate gyms on that same spot."
Other new amenities are featured inside the high school.
"Our hallways in the academic wing are now carpeted," said Messinger. "There's new ceiling tiles, new lights. Then, once they go into the classrooms, they'll notice a whole new style of furniture that, actually, we had talked about a little bit here about two years ago. It's a little bit different type of seating that allows for collaboration, and a different type of environment in the classrooms."
Over at Inman, which houses K-through-6th graders, Messinger says new classroom space is among the features.
"We've got four more classrooms," he said. "So, the hallway going down to the west is longer than it was. One of the things that the kids are excited about is we do have a new playground on site over there for the elementary kids. I know they're getting anxious about the start of school, so that they can go out and play with their friends."
Visitors were allowed inside the high school's new gym during the open house. With flooring and bleachers yet to be installed, construction of the new gym won't be finished until after Christmas break. Plans call for using the old gym for volleyball and basketball activities until the new gym is completed.