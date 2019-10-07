(Red Oak) -- It's national fire prevention week and local departments are taking part in outreach events to encourage preparedness.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce joined KMA's "Dean & Friends" program Friday and said his department has a busy schedule during fire prevention week, which began Sunday and runs through this Saturday.
"We have multiple classrooms that we will be visiting with the schools and a couple of programs that we'll attend with the apartment complexes," Bruce said. "It's going to be a busy week for us."
Fire Prevention Week is held in conjunction with October being fire prevention month. Bruce says the main emphasis this year is family escape plans.
"With the building construction materials changing, these working house fires the fire is growing very quickly," Bruce said. "You're only getting a couple of minutes to evacuate your house. We're concentrating on escape plans for folks to draw up for their homes. We really wish they would take the time to practice that escape drill."
Bruce says many resources are available online to help you develop escape plans.
"If they go to the nfpa.org website, there are multiple activities and lesson plans for all ages," Bruce said. "There's a tremendous amount of materials on there that can help folks draw up those plans and give helpful hints on how to execute them."
Bruce adds fire prevention week also serves as a great time to check all smoke detectors in your home.
"You want to make sure they are working and that you actually have them," Bruce said. "Have them in every level of the house, particularly around your sleeping quarters and locations where you will have children. You want to make sure it is no more than 10 years old. Another one you want to think about having is a carbon monoxide detector."
In 1922, the National Fire Protection Association named the second week of October as fire prevention week in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire in 1871.