(Red Oak) – Red Oak officials are backing some special activities honoring the high school’s seniors.
Meeting in regular session via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council approved the use of parking stalls around Fountain Square Park May 16th from 6-to-8:30 p.m. for a Senior Salute Saturday Cruise Night event. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says class of 2020 members will be asked to sit in their vehicles, as residents give drive-by congratulations.
“Through discussion, they were talking about using every space,” said Wright. “I did suggest using every other space. We’re still attempting to social distance, and keep some space. So, that’s what they’re asking for—just the ability to use the square, so they can park, and have people drive by, and wave and salute at the seniors.”
Following the senior cruise night is a fireworks show honoring the graduates. Council members also approved a fireworks display at 9 that evening. Wright says plans call for shooting off fireworks in the vicinity of Red Oak High’s football field and the Red Oak Fire Department’s parking lot.
“I do know they have a certified shooter out of Shenandoah, I believe, who’s planning on shooting them off. They (the seniors) are also aware of the insurance requirements under our ordinance. So, they will supply that before the time is well. If you approve that, I would ask that it would be contingent upon the receipt of a certificate for liability insurance.”
Wright says the seniors’ fireworks display is different from consumer fireworks, which are only allowed on two holidays per year.
“We limit it (consumer fireworks) to 4th of July and New Year’s Eve and that’s it,” said Wright. “The display fireworks is different—this is something that has a certified license fireworks shooter to shoot them off. The council can approved this at any time, if someone’s having a formal display.”
In other business, the council approved a shared services agreement between the city and Montgomery County for information technology services. Also approved was the purchase of a new police vehicle—a 2020 Chevy Tahoe from Miles Chevrolet of Decatur, Illinois totaling $28,150. The new vehicle will replace an older model recently damaged by hail, and with maintenance issues. The city will receive a trade-in totaling $11,250.