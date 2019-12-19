Updated Story December 19, 2019 7:06 p.m.
(Red Oak) — A Red Oak man has been acquitted following a jury trial this week.
Court records indicate a jury found 41-year-old Matthew Walter Riley not guilty of second-degree burglary and assault with intent to commit sexual assault. following a two-day trial. Riley had been arrested on August 16th in the 500 block of East Coolbaugh Street on multiple warrants. An additional charge of third-degree forcible sexual assault was dismissed in October.
At the time, authorities said the charges were brought following a nearly one-year-long investigation into multiple incidents. Riley’s attorney — Robert Black — said the charges had been brought primarily on the testimony of a single witness.
Riley was released from custody following the trial.
Original Story - August 16, 2019 6:03 p.m.
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested on multiple felony charges Friday afternoon.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, 41-year-old Matthew Walter Riley was taken into custody in the 500 block of East Coolbaugh Street around 3:15 p.m. He was arrested on valid Red Oak Police warrants for third degree forcible sexual assault and second degree burglary, both Class C Felonies. Riley was additionally charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual assault, an aggravated misdemeanor.
The forcible sexual assault charge comes as a result of a lengthy investigation from an incident that allegedly occurred in August of 2018. The burglary and assault charges also stem from a case in August of 2018.
Riley was booked into the Montgomery County Jail without bond, pending further court proceedings. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.