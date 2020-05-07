(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody for allegedly violating pretrial release.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers arrested 38-year-old Jesse Donald Trost in the 200 block of West 3rd Street around 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Trost was arrested for violation of a pretrial release agreement on prior charges of three counts of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary of a vehicle.
Trost was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $20,000 bond.