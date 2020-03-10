(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday evening.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, 38-year-old Jesse Donald Trost was taken into custody near North Fourth Street and East Coolbaugh around 5:10 p.m. Trost was arrested on three counts of felony burglary, third degree attempted burglary, fourth degree criminal mischief, and possession of a controlled substance - third offense.
Trost was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on $15,000 bond, pending further court proceedings.