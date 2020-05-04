(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces numerous drug charges following his arrest Sunday.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers arrested 39-year-old Phillip Jay McClish around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of North Broadway and Elm Street. McClish was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with no valid license.
He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's assisted in the arrest.