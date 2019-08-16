(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested on multiple felony charges Friday afternoon.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, 41-year-old Matthew Walter Riley was taken into custody in the 500 block of East Coolbaugh Street around 3:15 p.m. He was arrested on valid Red Oak Police warrants for third degree forcible sexual assault and second degree burglary, both Class C Felonies. Riley was additionally charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual assault, an aggravated misdemeanor.
The forcible sexual assault charge comes as a result of a lengthy investigation from an incident that allegedly occurred in August of 2018. The burglary and assault charges also stem from a case in August of 2018.
Riley was booked into the Montgomery County Jail without bond, pending further court proceedings. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.